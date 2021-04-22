ECS T10 Vienna VCC Vs CRC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna CC will face Cricketer CC in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). Here are our VCC vs CRC live streaming details, VCC vs CRC pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VCC vs CRC live scores details.

Vienna CC will look to take the top spot of the points table by end of the day if current table-toppers Vienna Danube lose their only fixture of the day. So far the team has registered two wins and two losses after 4 matches and are eyeing a third win. They started their campaign by losing to Vienna Danube by 7 wickets in the first match before losing to Pakistan CC by 2 runs in their next match. They then bounced back to eat Vienna Afghan and Bangladesh Austria by 18 runs and 64 runs respectively.

Cricketer CC on the other hand need to win this match to pull themselves from the bottom half of the points table. They are currently 7th with one win and one loss from two matches played so far. Their only win came versus Pakistan CC by 6 wickets, while they were handed a loss by Vienna Danube by 9 wickets. This should be a good contest to watch.

VCC vs CRC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny with a thunderstorm before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite the weather issues before the start, teams could still have a chance to play the full quota of overs.

VCC vs CRC live streaming and VCC vs CRC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the PKC vs VID live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The PKC vs VID live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For PKC vs VID live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

