ECS T10 Vienna VCC Vs VIA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna CC will face Vienna Afghan in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here is our VCC vs VIA live streaming, VCC vs VIA pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VCC vs VIA live scores details.

Preview prior to the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

After a winless start to the tournament, Vienna CC are desperate to register their first win in the competition They are currently rooted at the bottom of the points table and need to win the match by a huge margin to not only improve net run rate but also to get their season back on track. They started their campaign with a loss to Vienna Danube by 7 wickets before losing to Pakistan CC by 2 runs in their next match.

Vienna Afghan, on the other hand, have played just one match so far and managed to win the contest by putting in a brilliant bowling display. They beat Indian Vienna by 8 runs in their only match in the tournament and will be eyeing for second win versus the struggling Vienna CC. Speaking about the tournament, teams like Bangladesh Austria, Cricketer CC, Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg, Vienna Afghan, Vienna Danube and Vienna CC, will feature over 12 days in 47 T10 matches.

VCC vs VIA pitch report

Speaking about the VCC vs VIA pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 8 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will stand a chance to play full quota of overs.

VCC vs VIA live streaming and VCC vs VIA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VCC vs VIA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VCC vs VIA live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VCC vs VIA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode