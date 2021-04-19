ECS T10 Vienna VCC Vs VID Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna CC and Vienna Danube lock horns against each other in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Vienna on Monday. The second match of the tournament is all set to be played on 19 April at the Seebarn Cricket Ground with the match scheduled to start at 2:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the VCC vs VID live streaming, pitch report alongside other details of the match

While Vienna CC have played in the tournament before, it will be Vienna Danube's first game in the ECS T10 Vienna as they make their debut on Monday. Vienna CC will be aiming to right their wrongs and aim to learn from the mistakes made in the previous edition which saw them record only one win throughout the tournament. Vienna Danube on the other hand will be aiming to record their first win of the tournament on Monday and kickstart the ECS campaign on a positive note.

Abdullah Akbarjan and Daniel Eckstein form Vienna CC are the players to watch out for with team captain Quinton Norris while Vienna Danube's team captain Khyber Malyar and Klair Kailash should be kept an eye on alongside Abdul Rahman Miralikhel as the debutants aim for a win.

VCC vs VID Pitch Report

It will be the second game to be played on the ground as Pakistan CC and Bangladesh Austria are scheduled to play their match at the Seebarn Cricket Ground before this game. The 22-yard strip has favored the batsman in recent times and is expected to continue doing the same. Given the nature of the wicket, the toss-winning captain could likely opt to bat first and have his team pocket as many runs as possible and heap up a massive target for their opponents to chase. However, the pitch condition could provide some assistance to the bowlers in the second innings as the pacers are expected to extract some bounce and could get help in swinging the ball. Given the squad strength of both the teams, we expect them to play out a cracking encounter on Monday.

Where to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India?

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 in India and the VCC vs VID live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For VCC vs VID live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

VCC vs VID Prediction

Given the team's experience in the tournament, Vienna CC starts the match as favorites and are expected to walk away with the win on Monday.