ECS T10 Vienna VIA Vs INV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna Afghan will face Indian Vienna in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). Here are our VIA vs INV live streaming details, VIA vs INV pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VIA vs INV live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

This match is a battle between two current top-placed teams in the Group A points table. Indian Vienna, after crushing Salzburg by 10 wickets in the previous match, currently occupy the top spot on the ECS T10 Austria points table. On the other hand, Vienna Afghan defeated Pakistan CC by 7 wickets in a very low-scoring encounter but are second on the points table due to their inferior net run rate. For Vienna Afghan, Sadiq Mohamad played exceptionally well scoring 79 runs and taking the team to victory. For Indian Vienna, Mehar Cheema put up a solid performance with the bat and scored an unbeaten half-century. This should be a very hard-fought battle between very good teams in the group.

He had no answer to the direct hit. ðŸŽ¯



Scores, news, previews ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/6PLADFbASj



FanCode ECS Austria, Vienna. 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/MglkfApS9K — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 28, 2021

VIA vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VIA vs INV live streaming and VIA vs INV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VIA vs INV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VIA vs INV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VIA vs INV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode