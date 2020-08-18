ECS T10 Vienna VIA Vs PAK CC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Vienna Afghan Cricket Club (VIA) will square off against Pakistan CC (PAK CC) in the 8th match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Tuesday, August 18. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. Here are the VIA vs PAK CC live streaming details, info on how to watch VIA vs PAK CC live in India and where to catch ECS T10 Vienna bash live scores.

VIA vs PAK CC live streaming: VIA vs PAK CC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions are unlikely to favour the two teams with chances of a thunderstorm and rain during the VIA vs PAK CC match. Coming to the pitch, the strip appears to be a bowler's delight. The team winning the toss, therefore, is likely to opt to bowl first, if the match gets underway, that is.

ECS T10 Vienna Bash live scores: VIA vs PAK CC live in India and ECS T10 Vienna live streaming

The TV broadcast of VIA vs PAK CC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy VIA vs PAK CC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Vienna live streaming will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Fans can also catch VIA vs PAK CC live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Vienna VIA vs PAK CC live streaming: Squads for VIA vs PAK CC contest

ECS T10 Vienna VIA vs PAK CC live streaming: VIA squad

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.

ECS T10 Vienna VIA vs PAK CC live streaming: PAK CC squad

Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan, Zain Mohamad, Atiq Wahidi, Mohib Shenwari, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aziz Khaskar

ECS T10 Vienna live streaming: VIA vs PAK CC probable playing XI

ECS T10 Vienna live streaming: VIA probable playing XI

Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan, Zain Mohamad

ECS T10 Vienna live streaming: PAK CC probable playing XI

Arsalan Arif, Amar Naeem, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Sikander Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Bilal Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Itibarshah Deedar

Image credits: FanCode