ECS T10 Vienna VIA Vs PKC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna Afghan will face Pakistan CC in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Here are our VIA vs PKC live streaming details, VIA vs PKC pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VIA vs PKC live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

This will be the first Group A match and both teams will look to make a positive start to their campaign in Round 2. Group A will comprise of teams like Vienna Afghan, Pakistan CC, Salzburg and Indian Vienna. The Vienna Afghan team had a terrific first round in which they finished at the top of the points table with 6 wins from 7 matches. They will be confident of knocking out Pakistan CC in the upcoming match.

Pakistan CC also had an impressive run in the 1st round finishing fourth on the points table They had 4 wins from 7 matches and will look to carry on the good form versus a strong Vienna Afghan team. This should be a good contest to watch between two good teams.

VIA vs PKC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 49 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VIA vs PKC live streaming and VIA vs PKC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VIA vs PKC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VIA vs PKC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VIA vs PKC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode