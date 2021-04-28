Last Updated:

ECS T10 Vienna VIA Vs PKC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna Afghan will face Pakistan in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Wednesday, April 28. Here are the live stream details of the match.

Written By
Suraj Alva
ECS T10 Vienna

ECS T10 Vienna


Vienna Afghan will face Pakistan CC in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Here are our VIA vs PKC live streaming details, VIA vs PKC pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VIA vs PKC live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

This will be the first Group A match and both teams will look to make a positive start to their campaign in Round 2. Group A will comprise of teams like Vienna Afghan, Pakistan CC, Salzburg and Indian Vienna. The Vienna Afghan team had a terrific first round in which they finished at the top of the points table with 6 wins from 7 matches. They will be confident of knocking out Pakistan CC in the upcoming match.

Pakistan CC also had an impressive run in the 1st round finishing fourth on the points table They had 4 wins from 7 matches and will look to carry on the good form versus a strong Vienna Afghan team. This should be a good contest to watch between two good teams.

READ | Suresh Raina gives special mention to CSK coach Stephen Fleming: 'The grind never stops!'

VIA vs PKC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

READ | CSK vs SRH Dream11 team, prediction, team news, Chennai vs Hyderabad top fantasy picks

There will be cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 49 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

READ | DC vs RCB match makes Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals own 2 humiliating all-time IPL records

VIA vs PKC live streaming and VIA vs PKC live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VIA vs PKC  live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VIA vs PKC live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VIA vs PKC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

READ | Women's IPL 'highly unlikely' amid worsening COVID-19 situation in India: BCCI official

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND