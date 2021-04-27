ECS T10 Vienna VID Vs BAA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Vienna Danube will face Bangladesh Austria in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). Here are our VID vs BAA live streaming details, VID vs BAA pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VID vs BAA live scores.

Preview: ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

After a disappointing first stage of the tournament, both teams will look to make a fresh start with teams now being divided into two groups. This is the second match of the day for both teams and they will look to win both matches with one amongst the two likely to take the top spot.

Vienna Danube play their first match of the day versus Vienna CC. Speaking about their campaign so far, the team finished the first stage of the competition in the 6th spot with 2 wins from 7 matches but will look to start the campaign by winning both their today's fixtures.

For Bangladesh Austria the first stage of the campaign saw them finish on the 7th spot on the points table with 2 wins from 7 matches, however, Round 2 presents them with an opportunity for a fresh start and they will be definitely looking to make it count. This should be an exciting contest between both teams.

VID vs BAA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 113 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.



VID vs BAA live streaming and VID vs BAA live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VID vs BAA live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VID vs BAA live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VID vs BAA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode