ECS T10 Vienna VID Vs INV Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Vienna Danube will face Indian Vienna in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here is our VID vs INV live streaming, VID vs INV pitch report, how to watch ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live in India and where to catch the VID vs INV live scores details.

Preview prior to the ECS T10 Vienna 2021 live game

Vienna Danube are currently at top of the points table and will look to keep hold of the position by the end of the day. After 4 matches, Vienna Danube has two wins and one loss with one match ending in no result. They lost their previous match to Pakistan CC by 9 wickets and will be looking to bounce back with a win

Indian Vienna are currently 6th on the points table with one win and one loss from two matches. They beat Bangladesh Austria by 37 runs in their opening fixture before losing to Vienna Afghan by 8 runs in their next match. Indian Vienna will be eyeing for a win versus the table toppers and go up on the points table to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

VID vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the VID vs INV pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be rain before and during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite the shower during the match, teams could still have a chance to play full quota of overs.

VID vs INV live streaming and VID vs INV live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Vienna live in India and the VID vs INV live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VID vs INV live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For VID vs INV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode