Ehsan Mani Has Imran Khan's Backing To Continue As PCB Chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board's administrator Ehsan Mani is all set to continue as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board for one more term. It was widely being speculated that the PCB official does not intend to serve for another term. However, the conjectures have come to an end with the latest reports indicating that the country's Prime Minister and the board's patron in chief Imran Khan convincing Mani for one more term as the PCB chairman.

Ehsan Mani set to be re-elected as PCB chairman

Ehsan Mani commenced his duties as an administrator with the cricket board in the year 2018. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Mani met Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's house recently where the cricketer-turned-politician convinced the PCB chairman to carry on for one more term. It is worth mentioning that his first term is due to end in August.

Moreover, Mani's re-election also suggests that PCB CEO Wasim Khan would also have an extended run at the position. The Pakistan cricket team has a number of high profile encounters coming up this year. They also will host the likes of England, New Zealand and West Indies. Mani is expected to have a busy year ahead after being re-elected as the PCB chairman. Here is the Pakistan cricket schedule 2021:

Pakistan cricket schedule 2021

July: Pakistan tour of England - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

July-August: Pakistan tour of West Indies - 3 Tests, 3 T20Is

September: Pakistan vs Afghanisthan in UAE - 3 ODIs

October: New Zealand tour of Pakistan - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

October: England tour of Pakistan - 2 T20Is

October-November: T20 World Cup 2021

November-December: Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh - 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

December: West Indies tour of Pakistan - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

England vs Pakistan 2021 schedule

1st ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Thursday, July 8, 1:00 PM local time – Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Cardiff

2nd ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Saturday, July 10, 11:00 AM local time – Lord's Cricket Ground, London

3rd ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Tuesday, July 13, 1:00 PM local time – Edgbaston, Birmingham

1st T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Friday, July 16, 6:30 PM local time – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Sunday, July 18, 2:30 PM local time – Emerald Headingley, Leeds

3rd T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Tuesday, July 20th, 6:30 PM local time – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

