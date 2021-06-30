Last Updated:

Ehsan Mani Has Imran Khan's Backing To Continue As PCB Chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani is reportedly all set to continue as the board's administrator for a second term after his meeting with Imran Khan.

Pakistan Cricket Board's administrator Ehsan Mani is all set to continue as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board for one more term. It was widely being speculated that the PCB official does not intend to serve for another term. However, the conjectures have come to an end with the latest reports indicating that the country's Prime Minister and the board's patron in chief Imran Khan convincing Mani for one more term as the PCB chairman. 

Ehsan Mani set to be re-elected as PCB chairman 

Ehsan Mani commenced his duties as an administrator with the cricket board in the year 2018. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Mani met Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's house recently where the cricketer-turned-politician convinced the PCB chairman to carry on for one more term. It is worth mentioning that his first term is due to end in August.

Moreover, Mani's re-election also suggests that PCB CEO Wasim Khan would also have an extended run at the position. The Pakistan cricket team has a number of high profile encounters coming up this year. They also will host the likes of England, New Zealand and West Indies. Mani is expected to have a busy year ahead after being re-elected as the PCB chairman. Here is the Pakistan cricket schedule 2021: 

Pakistan cricket schedule 2021 

  • July: Pakistan tour of England - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is 
  • July-August: Pakistan tour of West Indies - 3 Tests, 3 T20Is 
  • September: Pakistan vs Afghanisthan in UAE - 3 ODIs 
  • October: New Zealand tour of Pakistan - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is 
  • October: England tour of Pakistan - 2 T20Is 
  • October-November: T20 World Cup 2021 
  • November-December: Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh - 2 Tests, 3 T20Is 
  • December: West Indies tour of Pakistan - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is 

England vs Pakistan 2021 schedule 

  • 1st ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Thursday, July 8, 1:00 PM local time – Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Cardiff
  • 2nd ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Saturday, July 10, 11:00 AM local time – Lord's Cricket Ground, London
  • 3rd ODI, England v Pakistan 2021 – Tuesday, July 13, 1:00 PM local time – Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 1st T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Friday, July 16, 6:30 PM local time – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • 2nd T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Sunday, July 18, 2:30 PM local time – Emerald Headingley, Leeds
  • 3rd T20I, England v Pakistan 2021 – Tuesday, July 20th, 6:30 PM local time – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

