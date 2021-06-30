Ehsan Mani Has Imran Khan's Backing To Continue As PCB Chairman

Quick links:
Image: ICC
Pakistan Cricket Board's administrator Ehsan Mani is all set to continue as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board for one more term. It was widely being speculated that the PCB official does not intend to serve for another term. However, the conjectures have come to an end with the latest reports indicating that the country's Prime Minister and the board's patron in chief Imran Khan convincing Mani for one more term as the PCB chairman.
Ehsan Mani commenced his duties as an administrator with the cricket board in the year 2018. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Mani met Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's house recently where the cricketer-turned-politician convinced the PCB chairman to carry on for one more term. It is worth mentioning that his first term is due to end in August.
Moreover, Mani's re-election also suggests that PCB CEO Wasim Khan would also have an extended run at the position. The Pakistan cricket team has a number of high profile encounters coming up this year. They also will host the likes of England, New Zealand and West Indies. Mani is expected to have a busy year ahead after being re-elected as the PCB chairman. Here is the Pakistan cricket schedule 2021:
Highlights from Pakistan team training session at Incora ground, Derby #ENGvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/SRUo5YqvUx— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 30, 2021