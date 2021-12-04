Eileen Ash No More: World's Oldest Test Cricketer Passes Away At 110

Eileen Ash, who was the oldest living Test cricketer passed away at the age of 110 the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

Oldest Test cricketer no more

The thoughts of everyone at the ECB are with the family and loved ones of Eileen Ash, who has died aged 110. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 4, 2021

Eileen Ash was a right-arm seam bowler, who made her Test debut against Australia in 1937 and represented England in seven Test matches picking up 10 wickets before retiring in 1949. Ash was active till a very late age and is said to have played Golf regularly until the age of 98. The player was honoured by the ECB and was chosen to ring the bell at Lord’s to commence the 2017 World Cup final which England won over India.

ECB consoles Eileen Ash's death

ECB managing director of women's cricket and former England captain Clare Connor taking to an official statement paid tribute to Eileen Ash "I am deeply sad to be saying goodbye to her today. Heather (Knight, England captain) and I went to visit Eileen about six months before the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup - she was 105 at the time - and it was one of the most remarkable experiences. Eileen taught Heather yoga, we played snooker, we drank cups of tea and we leafed through newspapers and scrapbooks celebrating Eileen's time as a player in the 1930s and 1940s. She regaled us with some amazing stories, including how she came to have her bat signed by Sir Donald Bradman at a French restaurant in Sydney in 1949. I know neither of us will ever forget that day, it was so special. Our thoughts and prayers are with Eileen's family as they come to terms with losing such a wonderful woman and the end of an astonishing life."