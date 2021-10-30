Eileen Ash, World's Oldest Living Test Cricketer, Turns 110 Today

Former English cricketer Eileen Ash is celebrating her 110th birthday today, with wishes pouring in from worldwide. Eileen, who played in 7 Tests for England between 1937 and 1949, is the oldest living international cricketer in the world. On Saturday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) shared a video where current English cricketers, male and female, can be seen sending their best wishes to Eileen on her special day. Let's look at some interesting aspects of Eileen's life as she marks an important milestone.

Eileen, the spy

Eileen was employed by Her Majesty's Civil Service from age 18. She was deployed with the British intelligence agency MI6 during the tough times of World War II. Eileen worked at the organisation for 11 years before taking voluntary retirement.

Eileen, the golfer

Eileen moved to Norwich with her husband after serving for her country in World War II. Eileen eventually started playing golf after moving to the northeastern city. She quit the game in the late 2000s when she was 98 years old.

The oldest person to pass a driving test

Eileen became a licensed driver at the age of 105. In 2017, Eileen passed her driving exam and was officially handed her license. Eileen's unique feat was even covered for a reality television programme titled '100-Year-Old Driving School'.

Eileen was made an honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2011 after she turned 100 years old. Eileen also rang the bell at Lord's to mark the start of play at the 2017 Women's World Cup final, which England went on to win after defeating India. Earlier this year, Eileen became one of the oldest individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

England cricketers wish Eileen Ash

As far as the video of English cricketers is concerned, the current men's Test team captain Joe Root and the men's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan are amongst those who wished Eileen on turning 110. England women's cricketers Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt, and Heather Knight also sent their wishes via a video message published by the ECB on their Twitter handle. Lisa Keightley, the current head coach of the England Women's team also wished Eileen on her 110th birthday.

