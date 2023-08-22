Quick links:
Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is always compared to former Team India captain Virat Kohli, and there are also claims amongst the fans that Babar is better than Kohli. However, besides all the comparisons, Kohli is known for his consistency and aggressive batting intent. The right-handed Indian batter has scored runs in every corner of the world and proven his dominance, whereas, Babar is yet to achieve many milestones in cricket and is in a very early phase of his career to be compared to Virat Kohli.
Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam while playing against Afghanistan in the first ODI match was dismissed for a duck off three balls and was badly trolled by netizens on microblogging site 'X'. Here are some of the reactions:
Babar Azam: Afghanistan series will help us prepare for Asia Cup. We want to dominate every game.— Cricket Lover (@cric_india_info) August 22, 2023
Mujeeb: Pehle ek run to bana lo bhaijaan#PakvsAfg #AsiaCup2023 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/aIxNmCVOQz
King 😂— Kapil Basewar (@Kapil_Basewar) August 22, 2023
Aise performance ke liye 1 like to bnta hai#PakvsAfg #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/2xGZmKIlUL
And they compare this zimbu with king😂😂— i am IRONman (@I_Am_IRONman_07) August 22, 2023
Afghanistan ke khilaf nahi khel sakta 😂😂
Pindi highway expert 🤡. #PakvsAfg #Afgvspak #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/QpVpTxWnNT
world record made by babar azam in cricket history but, still he is show humble...look at him ohh,,, my zimbu babari. #PakvsAfg #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/ctuNU6T0R2— Gaurav (@Chuza_Q) August 22, 2023
Babar Azam has scored a total of six half-centuries in his last ten ODI innings, whereas, has also hit a hundred against New Zealand. The fans will be eyeing the performance of Babar in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, as he is one of the biggest performers of Pakistan in all three formats.