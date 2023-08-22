Last Updated:

'Missed Well Deserved Century By Just 100 Runs': Babar Azam Trolled After His Duck Vs AFG

The netizens didn't leave the chance to troll down Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam, after he was dismissed for a duck in the first PAK vs AFG ODI.

Saksham nagar
Babar Azam, PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup, IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup

Babar Azam walks off the field in disappointment (Image: Eurosport)


Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is always compared to former Team India captain Virat Kohli, and there are also claims amongst the fans that Babar is better than Kohli. However, besides all the comparisons, Kohli is known for his consistency and aggressive batting intent. The right-handed Indian batter has scored runs in every corner of the world and proven his dominance, whereas, Babar is yet to achieve many milestones in cricket and is in a very early phase of his career to be compared to Virat Kohli. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Babar Azam and Virat Kohli will have a face-off on September 2, 2023, in Asia Cup 2023 
  • Babar has struggled to score runs in ODI Asia Cup and averages 31.20 in the five matches of the tournament
  • Babar is currently playing against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series 

Babar Azam roasted by netizens after a duck in the first PAK vs AFG ODI match 

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam while playing against Afghanistan in the first ODI match was dismissed for a duck off three balls and was badly trolled by netizens on microblogging site 'X'. Here are some of the reactions: 

Babar Azam's performance in the last ten ODIs 

Babar Azam has scored a total of six half-centuries in his last ten ODI innings, whereas, has also hit a hundred against New Zealand. The fans will be eyeing the performance of Babar in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, as he is one of the biggest performers of Pakistan in all three formats. 

