Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is always compared to former Team India captain Virat Kohli, and there are also claims amongst the fans that Babar is better than Kohli. However, besides all the comparisons, Kohli is known for his consistency and aggressive batting intent. The right-handed Indian batter has scored runs in every corner of the world and proven his dominance, whereas, Babar is yet to achieve many milestones in cricket and is in a very early phase of his career to be compared to Virat Kohli.

3 things you need to know

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli will have a face-off on September 2, 2023, in Asia Cup 2023

Babar has struggled to score runs in ODI Asia Cup and averages 31.20 in the five matches of the tournament

Babar is currently playing against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series

ALSO READ | 'A completely useless thought': Gautam Gambhir demolishes Ravi Shastri's World Cup theory

Babar Azam roasted by netizens after a duck in the first PAK vs AFG ODI match

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam while playing against Afghanistan in the first ODI match was dismissed for a duck off three balls and was badly trolled by netizens on microblogging site 'X'. Here are some of the reactions:

Babar Azam: Afghanistan series will help us prepare for Asia Cup. We want to dominate every game.



Mujeeb: Pehle ek run to bana lo bhaijaan#PakvsAfg #AsiaCup2023 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/aIxNmCVOQz — Cricket Lover (@cric_india_info) August 22, 2023

King 😂

Aise performance ke liye 1 like to bnta hai#PakvsAfg #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/2xGZmKIlUL — Kapil Basewar (@Kapil_Basewar) August 22, 2023

And they compare this zimbu with king😂😂

Afghanistan ke khilaf nahi khel sakta 😂😂

Pindi highway expert 🤡. #PakvsAfg #Afgvspak #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/QpVpTxWnNT — i am IRONman (@I_Am_IRONman_07) August 22, 2023

world record made by babar azam in cricket history but, still he is show humble...look at him ohh,,, my zimbu babari. #PakvsAfg #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/ctuNU6T0R2 — Gaurav  (@Chuza_Q) August 22, 2023

ALSO READ | 'We’re always scared': Bhuvneshwar names player who 'thinks he’s the best bowler in team'

Babar Azam's performance in the last ten ODIs

Babar Azam has scored a total of six half-centuries in his last ten ODI innings, whereas, has also hit a hundred against New Zealand. The fans will be eyeing the performance of Babar in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, as he is one of the biggest performers of Pakistan in all three formats.