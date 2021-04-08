Ellyse Perry INCREDIBLY Times Jump To Perfection On Boundary Rope To Save Six: WATCH

Ellyse Perry has been one of the top performers for the Australian Women's cricket team over the years. The talented all-rounder has amazed fans with her sheer consistency and has been instrumental in the success of the Meg Lanning-led side. The 30-year-old once again made headlines for her on-field performance, but it was for her spectacular fielding effort this time around.

Ellyse Perry saves a six with stunning effort

The two cricketing nations battled it out in the second ODI of their three-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. Australia Women continued their remarkable form in the format and registered yet another comprehensive victory to seal the series. Australia posted a target of 271 as Rachael Haynes slammed 87 runs in the game. Apart from Haynes, Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning also contributed with crucial runs.

The contest was of utmost importance for the hosts New Zealand as they looked to stay afloat in the series. However, Australia claimed a curial 71-run victory to clinch the ODI series. While Ellyse Perry had a quiet match with the bat and bowled only three overs in the game, she made an impact with a marvellous effort while fielding. Stationed at the boundary ropes, the all-rounder jumped full-stretch to take an amazing catch. However, she was quick to realise that she would touch the ropes and hence threw the ball inside the field to save important runs for her side.

New Zealand vs Australia Women 3rd ODI

The New Zealand vs Australia Women 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 10. The match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Fans can catch the live-action of the encounter from 7:30 PM IST (03:00 PM LOCAL).

Ellyse Perry stats in international cricket

The Ellyse Perry stats make up for a staggering read. Ever since her international debut back in 2007, she has represented the Australian national side in eight Tests, 114 ODIs and 123 T20Is.In limited-overs cricket (ODIs and T20Is), Perry has scored 4,337 runs and taken 267 wickets. She has additionally compiled another 624 runs (including an Australian record knock of 213*) and 31 wickets in Test cricket.

Ellyse Perry net worth details

As per tvguidetime.com, the Ellyse Perry net worth is estimated to be up to US$14 million (i.e. approximately â‚¹104 crore). Her net worth comprises of the salary she receives from Cricket Australia for being an Australian cricket player. The Ellyse Perry net worth also constitutes the salary she receives from the popular Women’s Big Bash League team Sydney Sixers and from Cricket Victoria for her participation in domestic cricket competitions.

The all-rounder also generates incomes through her endorsement deals with several brands. As of now, Ellyse Perry is associated with brands like Adidas, Fox Sports, CommonwealthBank, Toyota and Hublot.

Disclaimer: The above Ellyse Perry net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Ellyse Perry net worth figure.

Image source: FanCode