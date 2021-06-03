Ellyse Perry Wows Netizens After Doing Workout In Top Shape Fashionably; See Picture

Ellyse Perry is regarded as one of the finest female cricketers in history and her records speak for themselves. Perry is one of the fittest athletes in the sport and was Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2019. An all-rounder in the true sense, the 30-year-old has been a vital cog in Australia Women's dominance of Women's cricket over the last decade.

Ellyse Perry wows fans with fashionable workout trick

Ellyse Perry set social media on fire with her latest Instagram post which had fans in awe of her perfect fitness. The Australian ace shared a picture of her pre-gym warm-up where she could be seen skipping ahead of putting in a shift. Perry also gave a fitness tip to her followers suggesting that a two-minute exercise before lifting weights could enhance performance. The 30-year-old wrote: "Pre gym warm-up! 2 mins of barefoot double leg skipping. Good for calf and feet conditioning."

Fans were in awe of the Australian superstar who was praised by netizens for maintaining her perfect shape with some wishing her the very best ahead of her stint in The Hundred. The Birmingham Phoenix announced the signing of Perry for the inaugural season of the Hundred in March, where she will team up with the likes of Amy Jones, Georgia Elwiss and Kirstie Gordon.

Ellyse Perry divorce

Ellyse Perry and Australian rugby player Matt Toomua went public with their relationship by appearing together at the John Eales Medal ceremony in 2013. The couple announced their engagement in 2014 before tying the knot a year later. After five fruitful years, the pair decided to split in 2020. The Ellyse Perry divorce led to a flood of memes directed at Murali Vijay, the former Team India Test opener. The Ellyse Perry Murali Vijay memes kicked off after the former Chennai Super Kings player during an Instagram Live was asked to name the two players with whom he would like to go on dinner after the lockdown is lifted. The Tamil Nadu superstar promptly by saying Shikhar Dhawan and Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, adding that the cricketer is very beautiful. Perry in a chat with anchor Ridhima Pathan had said: “I hope he’s paying. That’s very kind of him. I’m flattered."

Ellyse Perry Career

Perry became the youngest to represent Australia in international cricket having been fast-tracked into the team at the age of 16. Since then the all-rounder has been a staple in their line-ups, having won the T20 World Cup five times, and the 50-over World Cup once in her career. The 30-year-old has represented Australia in 115 ODIs, scoring 3107 runs at a stellar average of 51.78 to go along with her 152 wickets. In T20Is, Perry has made 123 appearances, scoring 1,243 at an average of 28.90 with 115 wickets to her name. Across all forms of international cricket, Perry has scored a total of 4,974 runs and taken 298 wickets during her 246-match career. She has also won the Women's Big Bash League twice and was named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Decade in both ODIs and T20Is.

(Image Courtesy: Ellyse Perry Instagram)