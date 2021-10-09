Ellyse Perry's Parents Are ‘very Proud’ As Daughter Scripts History In Australian Cricket

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry reached yet another milestone in her illustrious career as she became the most-capped female player in her country on Saturday. As Perry took the field against India for the second T20I game in Carrara, she surpassed former Australian batsman Alex Blackwell to become Australia's most-capped female cricketer with 252 caps. On this special occasion, Perry's parents took the opportunity to laud the 30-year-old for her incredible achievement.

On his daughter's achievement, Mark Perry said, "We are very proud of your on-field performances; you compete fairly, enjoy your teammates' success and always respect your opponents. Off the field, you are a wonderful role model to young girls and boys. Congratulations, once again, Ellyse on reaching such an outstanding milestone," as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"In every one of your 252 games, that same enthusiasm has shone just as brightly as in your debut. In every single game, you've given your absolute best. It is exactly this, over and above winning, that constitutes your definition of success. We owe immense gratitude to the innumerable people who have contributed to your career, Ellyse, and to the ascent of women's sport. Congratulations, Ellyse. We couldn't be prouder!" Kathy Perry was quoted as saying by the cricket website.

And the most important of all, Ellyse's parents Kathy and Mark pay tribute to their daughter and everyone who has supported Ellyse along the way! 💫 pic.twitter.com/gmsdvX9Tmb — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 9, 2021

Ellyse Perry's career

Perry had made her cricketing debut for the Australian national women's team at the age of 16 in 2007; and to date, she remains the youngest Australian to play international cricket. Since her entry into the international arena, Perry has never looked back and continues to pile up records after records to make herself count among the greatest of all time. Recently, Perry became the first female player to register the double of 300 wickets and 5,000 runs in international cricket.

Perry has played 9 Tests, 118 ODIs, and 124 T20Is for her country since playing her first international match in 2007. Perry has 693 runs in the longest format, which she has scored at an average of 86.62. Perry also has 3,135 and 1,243 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively. Perry has 33 wickets in Tests, 152 wickets in ODIs, and 115 wickets in the shortest format.

