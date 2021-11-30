Elon Musk's 'US Benefits Greatly From Indian Talent' Tweet Gets Terrific Reply From Jaffer

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday gave a terrific reply to one of the tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk where he wrote about how Indians are scripting history. Elon Musk tweet comes after the news about Parag Agrawal being appointed as the new CEO of Twitter broke out. Wasim Jaffer known for witty comments shared an image of a former India cricketer in response to Elon Musk tweet.

Elon Musk was reverting to a tweet by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison which said, "Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, Parag Agrawal)," Collison wrote. Musk then tweeted, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!”.

Wasim Jaffer in response to Elon Musk tweet shared an image of former India under 19 pacer Saurabah Netravalkar who is currently the skipper of the USA cricket team. He captioned the image both off the field and on it. Elon Musk in his tweet had said, "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!"

Both off the field and on it 😄 https://t.co/iBk5wXu0AJ pic.twitter.com/YyABN5UA1z — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 30, 2021

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Saurabh Netravalkar while responding to Wasim Jaffer Tweet said, "Nice to hear from you Wasim bhai! Glad I’m getting to pursue both my passions, Cricket and Computer Science in the US"

Wasim Jaffer pokes fun at Kanpur Pitch

Back on Monday Wasim Jaffer cracked a joke regarding the Kanpur Pitch where India vs New Zealand 1st test match concluded. With the match evenly poised with both teams battling it out on Day 5 of the 1st test, Jaffer poked fun at the pitch for not ‘waking up' on time. He said that the pitch was still sleeping at 12 pm.

Making a hilarious comment, Wasim Jaffer said that the pitch much like Indians was fast asleep due to the weather. “Everyone struggles to wake up early in the winter, especially in North India. Look at Kanpur pitch for example, it’s 12 pm and it’s yet to wake up 😛 #INDvNZ.”

