EMB Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

ECB Blues (EMB) are set to face Abu Dhabi ( ABD) in the league match of the Emirates D10 League on Thursday, March 25 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, EMB vs ABD playing 11, EMB vs ABD Dream11 team and EMB vs ABD live match details

EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: EMB vs ABD live match preview

Emirates Blues have already made a winning start to their campaign by winning their opening two fixtures in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a 9-wicket win over Dubai, while in the second match they crushed Ajman by 10 wickets.They will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins by winning this match.

For Team Abu Dhabi, this will be the first match in the tournament and so they will be eager to start the campaign on a winning note. Speaking about the tournament, a total of six teams will battle it out in 33 matches for the ultimate championship this season. The competition kicks off on Wednesday, March 24

EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Full Squads for EMB vs ABD Dream11 team

EMB: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota.

ABD: Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan,Mohammad Kamran Atta, Osma Hasan Shah, Mazhar Bashir, Aaryan Madani.

EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for EMB vs ABD playing 11

Waheed Ahmed

Mohammad Boota

Yodhin Punja

Mohammad Kamran Atta

EMB vs ABD Dream11 live: EMB vs ABD Dream11 team

EMB vs ABD live: EMB vs ABD match prediction

As per our EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, EMB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The EMB vs ABD match prediction and EMB vs ABD playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EMB vs ABD Dream11 team and EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

