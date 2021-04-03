EMB Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Emirates D10 League 2021 Preview

Emirates Blues will compete against Abu Dhabi in the 27th match of the Emirates D10 League on Saturday. The EMB vs ABD live match is set to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 3rd April with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match

EMB vs ABD live: EMB vs ABD Dream11 match preview

Abu Dhabi has been off of the worst-performing teams in the league this season as they currently find themselves slotted outside of the top four on the table. They are already eliminated from making it into the semi-finals of the competition but will hope to end their campaign on a high and look to register as many points as possible. ECB Blues, on the other hand, find themselves slotted in the top half on the Emirates D10 League table, recording five wins in seven games so far this season. They head into the match after losing their latest outing against Ajman and will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways by recording a win this Saturday.

EMB vs ABD Playing 11s (predicted)

ECB Blues - Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota,Laxman Manjrekar, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Akif Raja, Vishnu Sukuraman, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Aryan Lakra, Nikhil Srinivasan, Sabir Rao, Mohammad Azhar.

Abu Dhabi - Ali Abid, Aaryan Madani, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Yodhin Punja, Adil Raza, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ahmed Ayan.

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Boota

Batsman- Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Muzammil, Laxman Manjrekar, Aaryan Madani

Allrounders- Akif Raja, Yodhin Punja, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers- Abdul Malik, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza

EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Fayyaz Ahmed

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Boota

EMB vs ABD Match Prediction

ECB Blues defeated Abu Dhabi by a massive margin during their last head-to-head meeting and are expected to replicate a similar result on Saturday. Emirates Blues start the match as undisputed favorites and are expected to register a routine victory over the opponents at the end of this match.

Note: The above EMB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, EMB vs ABD Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team and EMB vs ABD Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.