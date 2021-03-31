EMB Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021

Emirates Blues will take on Ajman Alubond in the 20th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 31, 2021. Here is our EMB vs AJM Dream11 prediction, EMB vs AJM Dream11 team and EMB vs AJM Dream11 top picks.

EMB vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Defending champions and table toppers Emirates Blues will go up against the resurgent Ajman Alubond side at the Emirates D10 League 2021. This will be the second encounter of the tournament between the two sides, with the Blues coming out on top the last time around. Having lost just one game at the league — by 8 runs to Fujairah — so far, the Emirates Blues are sure to secure a place in the semi-finals if they win this match. With the tournament's second and sixth-highest run-scorers, Mohammad Boota and Laxman Manjrekar on their side along with No. 3 bowler Akif Raja, Emirates will be the favourites in this match.

Meanwhile, in fourth place with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.007, Ajman have failed to remain consistent over the course of this series. The team recovered well after losing their first two matches, winning two in a row against Abu Dhabi and Dubai but went down to Fujairah in their fifth match. They will come into this fixture having defeated Sharjah by a massive 8 wicket margin in their last game. With the best batsmen of the series — Asif Khan — playing for them and a number of in-form bowlers, expect Ajman to put up a strong fight as they look to climb the table with a win in this game.

EMB vs AJM playing 11 prediction

Emirates Blues - Mohammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Vishnu , Sukumaran, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Sabir Rao, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Matiullah Khan

Ajman Alubond - Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Bahzad Naquib, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Kaleem, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Piya, Zubair Zuhaib, Lovepreet Singh

EMB vs AJM Key Players

Emirates Blues - Mohammad Boota, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed

Ajman Alubond - Asif Khan, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Shakoor

EMB vs AJM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor (vc)

Batsmen: Mohammad Boota, Laxman Manjrekar, Asif Khan (C), Amjad Khan

Allrounders: Waheed Ahmed, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers: Akif Raja, Sheraz Piya, Mohammad Azhar, Matiullah Khan

EMB vs AJM match prediction

According to our EMB vs AJM match prediction, the Emirates Blues will win this match.

Note: The EMB vs AJM Dream11 prediction and EMB vs AJM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EMB vs AJM Dream11 team and EMB vs AJM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Emirates Cricket Twitter