EMB Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League T20 Match Preview

ECB Blues (EMB) and Dubai Pulse Secure (DUB) are slated to meet in the opening match of the Emirates D10 League on Wednesday, March 24 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our EMB vs DUB match prediction, top picks for EMB vs DUB playing 11 and the EMB vs DUB Dream11 team.
#EmiratesD10 schedule hot off the press....stay tuned for the links to watch the action LIVE - starting Wednesday.
March 21, 2021
The Emirates Cricket Board is all set to host the second edition of the Emirates D10. A total of six teams will battle it out in 33 matches for the ultimate championship this season. The competition kicks off on Wednesday, March 24, where defending champions ECB Blues will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in the first fixture of the day. The tournament has entertained fans with the fast-paced format, and there has been a significant buzz around the upcoming edition as well.
While the ECB Blues were crowned as the inaugural champions of the league, the Dubai Pulse Secure side could only register four wins from their ten group stage matches. Both the teams are expected to go all guns blazing as they look to get off the mark on the points table from their first contest itself.
ECB Blues: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota
Dubai Pulse Secure: Fahad Nawaz, Punya mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith
Wicketkeepers: M Boota
Batsmen: C Rizwan, F Nawaz, R Bhatia
All-rounders: A Lakra (C), M Hassan, O Farooq (VC)
Bowlers: A Shetty, M Faraazuddin, N Keswani, S Rao
As per our EMB vs DUB Dream11 prediction, ECB Blues will be the favourites to win the match.
