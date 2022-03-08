'Embarrassment For Cricket': Cricket Fraternity Slams 'boring' PAK Vs AUS Rawalpindi Test

The first Test match of the ongoing three-match Test series finished with a draw after five days of play at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday. Australia is currently on its first tour of Pakistan in over 24 years and is scheduled to face Pakistan in a three-match ODI series and a lone T20I, following the conclusion of the Test series. While cricket fans were excited about Australia’s return to Pakistan for a bilateral series, they didn’t have much to celebrate as the Rawalpindi Test ended without a winner.

A total of 1187 runs were scored by both teams throughout five days of the match, with only 14 wickets falling combining both teams. Many prominent names of the global cricket community shed their views on the match and labeled it as a boring encounter. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and said he finds it amazing that teams lose WTC points for slow overrates, while dead pitches are the biggest threat to the game of cricket. “Dead pitch = Dead game,” Jaffer added.

I find it amusing when Test matches get over inside 4 days yet teams lose WTC points for overrate. The biggest threat to test cricket is not overrate. Tests rarely go to day 5 anyway nowadays. The biggest threat to test cricket are dead pitches. Dead pitch = Dead game. #PAKvAUS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 7, 2022

Former India cricket Dodda Ganesh also shed his views on the match and said Test matches should never be played on pitches like at Rawalpindi. He added that it was a terrible sight to witness by Test cricket fans. At the same time, expressing views on the same, a Twitter user said the Rawalpindi Test was an embarrassment for fans, despite being a historic clash.

Test cricket should never be played on pitches like the one we’d at Rawalpindi. Five days of cricket and we just had 14 wickets falling. What a terrible thing to witness if you’re a test cricket fan #DoddaMathu #PAKvAUS #CricketTwitter — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) March 8, 2022

How did the fans react to the Rawalpindi Test?

Rawalpindi test match is embarrassment for the cricket fans. It's a historic test match, and this flat road pitch doesn't add any value. TEST cricket needs result-oriented pitches. Then only test cricket will grow #PakvsAus #PakvAus — Alex (@1FantasyGeek) March 8, 2022

'It's a pretty benign, dead wicket,' says Steve Smith

Following the conclusion of the match, former Aussie skipper Steve Smith spoke to the media through a virtual press conference and labeled the pitch as dead. "It's pretty benign," Smith told reporters. "There's not a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers, that's for sure. I think the spinners have offered a little bit. When you've hit the right length there's been a bit of natural variation, and when you get it out a bit wider into the rough there's a bit there as well. But outside of that, I don't think there's a great deal on offer for the fast bowlers … It's a pretty benign, dead wicket,” Smith said after scoring a 196 balls knock of 78 runs.

Coming back to the match, Pakistan scored 476 runs in the first innings at the loss of four wickets only, while Australia was bowled out for 459 in the second innings of the match. Stumps was called on Day 5 after Pakistan had added 252 runs for the first wicket stand in their second batting innings. Opener Imam-ul-Haq was awarded the player of the match award for his twin centuries(157 and 111* runs) in the match.

Traditionally known as a pitch providing assistance to fast bowlers, the surface offered minimum help to the Aussie bowlers desperately searching for wickets. Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, and Marnus Labuschagne contributed with one wicket each in Pakistan’s first batting innings. Meanwhile, cricketing action will now shift to Karachi for the 2nd Test, scheduled to begin on March 12.

(Image: AP)