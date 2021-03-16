'Embrace What's Been Asked Of You': Virat Kohli Negates Toss Factor Post 8-wicket Loss

Indian skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that if a team loses the toss in the shortest format of the game, then it should embrace what has been asked of it. Kohli's remarks came after Team India's eight-wicket loss against England in the third T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The toss has been a decisive factor in this series with the team ending up on the winning side when the coin has landed in the favor in the first three games so far. It was England skipper Eoin Morgan who had got lucky with the toss on this occasion as he decided to chase.

'If you lose the toss, embrace what's been asked of you': Virat Kohli

"If you lose the toss, embrace what's been asked of you. England bowlers were brilliant with the new ball, made our lives difficult. We tried to come back, I don't think our body language in the second innings. You need to figure out which other all-rounder can be featured. With the ball, Hardik is coming along nicely", said Kohli during the post-match interview. READ | R Ashwin sees cake smashed in his face by Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli; see pictures

Virat's English counterpart Eoin Morgan went on to say that the first half of their bowling was 'exceptional'.

"The carry we saw throughout the whole game, it was surprising. Our guys don't find it too hard to adjust. First half of our bowling was exceptional. The wicket stayed similar. When there's one short side, you don't know what's a good score. It's just the dynamics of T20 cricket", he said.

England go 2-1 up in the five-match series

Chasing 157, England were never in trouble as opener Jos Buttler ensured a very good start for them, and even though the 2010 T20 world champions did lose the wickets of Jason Roy and the current top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow ensured that there were no further hiccups as two catches by skipper Virat Kohli and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal also helped in their cause. In the end, the visitors got home by eight wickets in the penultimate over to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Jos Buttler was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 52-ball 83 at a strike rate of almost 160 that included five boundaries and four maximums.

Earlier, batting megastar Virat Kohli had played a blistering inning of an unbeaten 46-ball 77 after the hosts struggled to get going having lost the toss. The Men In Blue succeeded in adding 69 runs in their last five overs as they finished at 156/6 from their 20 overs.