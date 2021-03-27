EME Vs PEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Preview

Quick links:
Team Emerald (EME) will go up against Team Pearl (PEA) in the third match of the Kerala Women’s T20 on Sunday, March 28 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction, probable EME vs PEA playing 11 and EME vs PEA Dream11 team.
The upcoming clash between Team Emerald and Team Pearl is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. EME will enter Sanatana Dharma College Ground with Malavika Sabu being their top batswomen and Saraswathi Unni Amit leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, PEA will depend on Sooya Sukumar, Keerthi James and Nandana to come out on top.
Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh, Anushka C V
Aswathy Babu, Jisna Joseph, Sourabhya Balan, Darsana Mohanan, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya Devan, Keerthi James, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Maria George, B Souparnika, Drishna N K, Yuvanthika R, Sneha M
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Emerald will come out on top in this contest.
March 26, 2021
Note: The EME vs PEA match prediction and EME vs PEA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EME vs PEA Dream11 team and EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
