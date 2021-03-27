EME Vs PEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Preview

Team Emerald (EME) will go up against Team Pearl (PEA) in the third match of the Kerala Women’s T20 on Sunday, March 28 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction, probable EME vs PEA playing 11 and EME vs PEA Dream11 team.

EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction: EME vs PEA Dream11 preview

The upcoming clash between Team Emerald and Team Pearl is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. EME will enter Sanatana Dharma College Ground with Malavika Sabu being their top batswomen and Saraswathi Unni Amit leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, PEA will depend on Sooya Sukumar, Keerthi James and Nandana to come out on top.

EME vs PEA live: EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction: Squad list for EME vs PEA Dream11 team

EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction: Team Emerald squad

Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh, Anushka C V

EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction: Team Pearl squad

Aswathy Babu, Jisna Joseph, Sourabhya Balan, Darsana Mohanan, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya Devan, Keerthi James, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Maria George, B Souparnika, Drishna N K, Yuvanthika R, Sneha M

EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for EME vs PEA Dream11 team

Team Emerald: Malavika Sabu, Minnu Mani, Saraswathi Unni Amit

Team Pearl: Sooya Sukumar, Keerthi James, Nandana

EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction: EME vs PEA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vaishna M P

Batsmen: Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Malavika Sabu, Divya Ganesh

All-Rounders: Keerthi James, Minnu Mani, Manasvi Potti

Bowlers: Saraswathi Unni Amit, Biby Sebastin, Nandana

EME vs PEA live: EME vs PEA match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Emerald will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The EME vs PEA match prediction and EME vs PEA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EME vs PEA Dream11 team and EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva