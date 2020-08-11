IPL 2020: Emirates Cricket Board Receives Official Clearance From BCCI To Host The Event

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that it has obtained official clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 10. Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. The tournament will be played across three venues- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

'We feel extremely privileged'

"We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle event of our favorite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance," Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board said in an official statement. "This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing-event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports-fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world," he added.

On Monday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the board has got government approval to go ahead with the IPL in the UAE. Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release had stated.

What's so special about IPL 2020?

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

(With ANI Inputs)

