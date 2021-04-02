Emirates D10 League 2021 Abu Dhabi Vs Ajman Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Abu Dhabi square off against Ajman in the upcoming Emirates D10 League 2021 match on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 2 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at Abu Dhabi vs Ajman live streaming, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman live scores, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman pitch report, playing 11s alongside other details of this match.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Preview

Abu Dhabi have no points in the league so far, having lost all of their five matches. They find themselves slotted at the bottom of the table as the hosts look to register their first win in the ongoing Emirates D10 League on Friday. Abu Dhabi face an uphill challenge in the form of Ajman and will have to play to the best of their capabilities if they want to record any points at the end of this game.

Ajman, on the other hand, have managed to get back into the contention for the final four after a few impressive performances, which saw them record four wins in the last five matches. Currently ranked fourth on the table, the visitors have pocketed 8 points this season, clinching four wins while losing three out of seven games this season.

Emirates D10 live: Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Pitch Report

The recent matches conducted at Sharjah Cricket Stadium seem to provide some assistance to the bowlers, However, the pitch is traditionally a batting-friendly surface which surely balances out the contest between the bat and the ball. Accuweather predicts no rain in Sharjah with the temperatures expected to be in the bracket of 27°C-30°C. Given the climate condition and weather reports during the time of the match, we expect the pacers have an instrumental role in deciding the result in this game.

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman live streaming: How to watch Abu Dhabi vs Ajman live scores in India?

There will be no Emirates D10 live telecast in India. However, cricket fans can watch the Abu Dhabi vs Ajman live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The encounter will begin at 11:00 PM IST. For the Abu Dhabi vs Ajman live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Predicted Playing 11s

Abu Dhabi- Yodhin Punja, Ali Abid, Osama Hassan Shah, Riyan Mohammed, Kamran Atta, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mazhar Bashir, Aaryan Madani, Adil Raza.

Ajman- Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan Sultan Ahmed, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Nasir Aziz, Danish Qureshi, Sheraz Ahmed, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad.

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Prediction

Ajman will fancy their chances of cementing a semi-final spot for themselves on Friday as a win for the visitors will seal their position in the top four of the league. Given the current form of both the teams, Ajman starts the match as absolute favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win.