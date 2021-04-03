Emirates D10 League 2021 Abu Dhabi Vs Dubai Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Abu Dhabi square off against Dubai in the upcoming Emirates D10 League 2021 match on Saturday. The Emirates D10 live match is set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live streaming, Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live scores, Abu Dhabi vs Dubai pitch report, playing 11s alongside other details of this match.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai preview

Both the teams will head into the match following their respective losses as Abu Dhabi saw their previous outing against Ajman end in a narrow three-run defeat. While Dubai will head into the match after suffering a five-wicket loss against Sharjah in their previous outing. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be aiming to end their ongoing campaign on a high and look to get the better of each other on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live streaming: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has traditionally favored the batters. However, recent matches have seen the match provide some assistance to the bowlers as well. With both the batters and bowlers likely to get some help from the pitch, the 22-yard strip balances out the contest between bat and ball. We expect the pacers have a massive role in deciding the result in this game given the weather conditions during the time of this match, which is expected to be humid with some breeze expected as the evening kicks in.

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live streaming: How to watch Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live scores in India?

There will be no Emirates D10 live telecast in India. However, cricket fans can watch the Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For the Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM iST'

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live streaming: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Predicted Playing 11s

Abu Dhabi - Ali Abid, Yodhin Punja, Osama Hassan, Kamran Atta, Mazhar Bashir, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza, Abdul Malik.

Dubai - Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith, Shahrukh Sheikh, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Farooq, Vinayak Vijayan, Nilansh Keswani.

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai live streaming: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Prediction

With both teams slotted fifth and sixth on the league table, they are already eliminated from making it into the final four turning this Saturday evening clash into a dead rubber. Despite their dismal form, we expect Dubai to eke out a narrow win on Saturday