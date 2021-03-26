Emirates D10 League 2021 Ajman Vs Abu Dhabi Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Ajman Alubond will take on Abu Dhabi in the 9th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (9:30 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 26, 2021. Here are the Ajman vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Ajman vs Abu Dhabi preview

The bottom two teams of the Emirates D10 League 2021 so far - Ajman and Abu Dhabi - will go up against each other on Day 3 of the tournament. After two losses on the trot - by 10 wickets against the Emirates Blues and by 8 wickets against Sharjah - Ajman Alubond find themselves in 5th place on the table. With zero points, the side's net run rate is the only thing keeping them from the bottom.

Meanwhile, playing their second game of the day, team Abu Dhabi will hope to come into this fixture with a win against Fujairah earlier in the day. Currently, in the last place on the table, Abu Dhabi lost their first match of the season to the Emirates Blues by a crushing 88 runs and will aim to come back from it quickly. With an NRR of -8.800, the side will aim for a big win in this game.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Ajman vs Abu Dhabi squads

Ajman: Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad, Bahzad Naquib, Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Danish Qureshi, Syed Haider, Lovepreet Singh, Zubair Zuhaib

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Mausif Khan, Kamran Atta (WK), Riyan Mohammed (WK), Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Mazhar Bashir, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Utkarsh Srivastava.

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Ajman vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the Ajman vs Abu Dhabi live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also get the Ajman vs Abu Dhabi live scores and updates on the UAE Cricket Association's website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Ajman vs Abu Dhabi pitch report and weather forecast

The small dimensions and conditions of the Sharjah Cricket Ground have made it a batter's paradise over the years. These very conditions make this surface a tough one for bowlers. However, going by recent matches, the pitch is expected to be a balanced one, with an average score of 110 and about 12-13 wickets falling each game. Accuweather predicts a temperature of 29°C, with humidity at 44% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Twitter