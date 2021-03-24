Emirates D10 League 2021 Ajman Vs Emirates Blues Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Quick links:
Ajman Alubond will take on the Emirates Blues in the 3rd group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (9:30 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE on March 24, 2021. Here are the Ajman vs Emirates Blues live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.
#EmiratesD10 schedule hot off the press....stay tuned for the links to watch the action LIVE - starting Wednesday.@FanCode https://t.co/xLzoxwAax1 edition 2021 ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ª ðŸ ðŸ‘Š @sharjahstadium https://t.co/9UUt2vHrOd pic.twitter.com/iqFbetSp7eMarch 21, 2021
Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Blues will go up against each other for a shot at the second Emirates D10 League title. Having defeated the Fujairah Pacific Ventures side in a well-fought final last year, the Emirates Blues will come into this season as the defending champions. This will be the second game of the day for the side, as they open the league with a fixture against Dubai. This momentum and their superior team composition will make the Emirates Blues the favourites for this game. Meanwhile, the Ajman Alubond team will hope to prevent a repeat of the last season, when they ended the group stage in 5th place and start this season with a win.
Ajman Alubond: Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad Piya, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh
Emirates Blues: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota
The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Ajman vs Emirates Blues live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans who wish to follow the Ajman vs Emirates Blues live scores can do so on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.
The small dimensions of the Sharjah Cricket Ground and the batting-friendly pitch have made it a favourite of batters over the years. The fast bowlers should get some movement and bounce in the earlier overs of the match but will have a tough time in the later stages, furthering the possibility that this will be a high scoring match. Accuweather predicts clear skies for this game. The temperature will be a cool 26°C, with humidity at 55% and no cloud cover.
