Emirates D10 League 2021 Ajman Vs Fujairah Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Ajman and Fujairah will face off in the upcoming Emirates D10 League 2021 match on Saturday. The clash is set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8:45 PM IST. Let's have a look at Ajman vs Fujairah live streaming, Ajman vs Fujairah live scores, Ajman vs Fujairah pitch report, playing 11s alongside other details of this match.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Ajman vs Fujairah Preview

Fujairah will be hoping to get shrugged of their defeat against Abu Dhabi and get back on the right track on Saturday. They will be pumped to go out and pocket a win as a victory over Ajman will see them move to the top of the Emirates D10 table. However, they face a tough task as Ajman is an in-form team and will be aiming to continue on their positive momentum.

Walking into the match after recording a win in their last Emirates D10 game, Ajman will start the match brimming with confidence. They will be hopeful of staying on the winning track and look to improve their overall performances as the tournament nears the fag end of the group stages. However, Fujairah will be a tough nut to crack for Ajman Alubond as the hosts aim to tighten up all loose ends as soon as possible.

Emirates D10 live: Ajman vs Fujairah Pitch Report

The pitch used for the Emirates D10 League 2021 matches at Sharjah is expected to balance out the contest between the bat and the ball. Known to be a batting-friendly surface, the 22-yard strip has also provided some assistance to the bowlers in recent matches. With both the batters and bowlers likely to get some help from the pitch, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter as the 22 yards will test the ability of all the players on the ground.

Ajman vs Fujairah live streaming: How to watch Ajman vs Fujairah live scores in India?

There will be no Emirates D10 live telecast in India. However, cricket fans can watch the Ajman vs Fujairah live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The encounter will begin at 8:45 PM IST. For the Ajman vs Fujairah live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Time: 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

Ajman vs Fujairah Predicted Playing 11s

Ajman- Abdul Shakoor, Shahan Akram, Asif Khan, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Nasir Aziz, Lovepreet Singh, Sheraz Ahmad, Hassan Khalid, Sultan Ahmed, Danish Qureshi.

Fujairah- Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhan, Sanchit Sharma, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Luqman Hazrat.

Ajman vs Fujairah Prediction

We expect both teams to play a thrilling encounter while predicting a narrow win for Fujairah in this game.