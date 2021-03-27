Emirates D10 League 2021 Dubai Vs Abu Dhabi Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Dubai will take on Abu Dhabi in the 10th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 27, 2021. Here are the Dubai vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Abu Dhabi preview

The bottom two teams of the Emirates D10 League 2021 — Dubai Pulse Secure and Abu Dhabi — will face each other in a group stage match on Saturday, March 27. Having failed to win a single game at the tournament so far, both teams will want to use this match to finally get some points to their name and get their campaigns going. With zero points and a net run rate of -3.517 after three consecutive losses, Dubai Pulse Secure are in 5th place on the table, followed by Abu Dhabi, who are in last place with a dismal NRR of -6.235.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Abu Dhabi squads

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Punya mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Mausif Khan, Kamran Atta (WK), Riyan Mohammed (WK), Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Mazhar Bashir, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Utkarsh Srivastava.

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Dubai vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the Dubai vs Abu Dhabi can access the Dubai vs Abu Dhabi live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Dubai vs Abu Dhabi live scores and updates can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Abu Dhabi pitch report and weather forecast

The small dimensions of the Sharjah Cricket Ground and the batting-friendly pitch have made it a favourite of batters over the years. However, going by the Emirates D10 2021 matches that have taken place here, the surface seems to be doing a lot for the bowlers, who have managed to eke out an average of about 7-8 wickets per innings so far. Accuweather predicts a warm evening in Sharjah for this game. No rainfall is expected during the game, which will see temperatures of 34°C, with humidity at 26% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Team Abu Dhabi Cricket Twitter