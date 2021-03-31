Emirates D10 League 2021 Dubai Vs Fujairah Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures in the 19th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 31, 2021. Here are the Dubai vs Fujairah live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Fujairah preview

Currently the No.2 team at the Emirates D10 League 2021, Fujairah have remained unbeaten at the tournament since their close 9-run defeat at the hands of the Sharjah Bukhatir XI in game two. The team will come into this game having won their last five matches on the trot and will hope to keep this streak going with a win in this match. With a 40-run win against Sharjah in their last game, Fujairah look set to steamroll over Dubai and go past the Emirates Blues, to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Dubai have managed only one win in the six games that they have played at the tournament, putting them at a huge disadvantage in this match. Currently at the 5th place on the table with 2 points and a dismal run rate of -2.783, it seems unlikely that the side will make it to the playoffs, even with wins in all their remaining games. Dubai will come into this match having lost their last two matches - to the Emirates Blues by 34 runs and Ajman by 10 wickets. Their sole win came against Abu Dhabi in their 4th match.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Fujairah squads

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smithy.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Fayaz Dongaroan, Jiju Janardhanan, Sanchit Sharma, Hamdan Tahir.

Emirates D10 live in India: Dubai vs Fujairah live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Dubai vs Fujairah live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Dubai vs Fujairah live scores can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Dubai vs Fujairah pitch report and weather forecast

Though this venue has long been considered a batting track, it has been playing out in a fairly balanced manner over the last few games, with an average score of 100-110 and with about 8-10 wickets falling each game as per the Dubai vs Fujairah pitch report. Accuweather predicts a warm and humid evening in Sharjah for this game. No rain has been forecast for Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 30°C, humidity at 47% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Twitter