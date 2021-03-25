Emirates D10 League 2021 Emirates Blues Vs Abu Dhabi Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Emirates Blues and Abu Dhabi are slated to meet in the fifth match of the Emirates D10 League. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here are the Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi squads, Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details, how to watch Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi live in India and the Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi pitch report and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi match preview

The defending champions Emirates Blues have had a flying start to their Emirates D10 League campaign this year. The star-studded team won both their fixtures on the opening day and are currently placed right at the top of the points table. Abu Dhabi will play their first match in the second edition of the T10 League on Thursday as they take on the in-form Emirates Blues side in the last encounter of the night.

Abu Dhabi had a dismal run in the inaugural season of the league, where they managed to win only two games out of their ten matches and ultimately finished as the wooden spooners. A victory against Emirates Blues could do wonders for their confidence as they look to put up a stronger show this year.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi squads

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Rahul Bhatia, CP Rizwan, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Muhammed Ismail, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Omid Rahman, Nikhil Srinivasan, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar.

Abu Dhabi: Muhammad Muzammil, Riyan Mohammed, Kamran Atta, Osama Hassan, Mausif Khan, Aaryan Madani, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Mazhar Bashir, Yodhin Punja, Waqas Gohar, Ali Abid, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Utkarsh Srivastava, Abdul Malik, Raees Ahmed Ayan.

Emirates D10 live: Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi live streaming details

The Emirates D10 is not a televised event in India. However, cricket fans can still enjoy the Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The encounter will begin at 11:00 PM IST. For the Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Emirates D10 live: Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Sharjah is known to be a batting track with shorter boundaries and lightning-quick outfields. Batsmen have dominated the contest between bat and ball in the initial matches, and the same trend is likely to continue on Day 2 as well. Considering the conditions and the past results, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first on the surface.

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the evening. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: UAE Cricket Official Instagram