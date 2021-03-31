Emirates D10 League 2021 Emirates Blues Vs Ajman Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Emirates Blues will take on Ajman Alubond in the 20th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 31, 2021. Here are the Emirates Blues vs Ajman live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Emirates Blues vs Ajman preview

The Emirates Blues are set to go up against Ajman Alubond in a repeat of the 3rd match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The Blues have lost just one game at the tournament so far, putting them in first place on the table. They will come into this game having defeated Dubai by 34 runs in their last game and Sharjah by 7 wickets in the one before that. Their sole loss at the series came against Fujairah in their fourth game of the tournament.

Meanwhile, with three wins and three losses from six games, Ajman Alubond find themselves in 4th place on the table with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.007. Coming off of a strong 10 wicket win over Dubai and an 8 wicket win over Sharjah in their last game, Ajman will hope to avenge their loss to the Blues from earlier in the series with a win this game. A win in this game could take Ajman up to third place on the table.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Emirates Blues vs Ajman squads

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Rahul Bhatia, CP Rizwan, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Muhammed Ismail, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Omid Rahman, Nikhil Srinivasan, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar

Ajman Alubond: Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad, Bahzad Naquib, Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Danish Qureshi, Syed Haider, Lovepreet Singh, Zubair Zuhaib

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Emirates Blues vs Ajman live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the Emirates Blues vs Ajman match can access the Emirates Blues vs Ajman live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Emirates Blues vs Ajman live scores and updates can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Emirates Blues vs Ajman pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the Emirates D10 2021 matches that have taken place so far, the surface seems to be doing a lot for the bowlers, who have managed to eke out an average of about 9-10 wickets per innings while the batsmen manage a good 1st innings total of about 100. Accuweather predicts no rain in Sharjah for this game. The temperature at the beginning of the match will be around 28°C, with humidity at 62% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Twitter