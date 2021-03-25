Emirates D10 League 2021 Fujairah Vs Dubai Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Fujairah Pacific Ventures and the Dubai Pulse Secure will lock horns in the fourth match of the Emirates D10 League. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 25, 2021. Here are the Fujairah vs Dubai squads, Fujairah vs Dubai live streaming details, how to watch Fujairah vs Dubai live in India and the Fujairah vs Dubai pitch report and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Dubai report

A total of five teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the second edition of the Emirates D10 League. Both Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Dubai Pulse Secure have not had an ideal start to their campaigns as they lost their respective opening fixtures. They will be keen to get off the mark on the points table with a thumping win in their upcoming encounter. Dubai Pulse Secure lost their clash against defending champions ECB Blues by 9 wickets.

Opening batsman Fahad Nawaz impressed with a quick-fire knock of 66 to help his side post a total of 120 in 10 overs. However, their bowling looked lacklustre, and the opposition chased down the target comfortably. Fujairah Pacific Ventures came second in their clash against Sharjah Bukhatir XI as failed to chase 102 in the game and ended up losing the fixture by 9 runs.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Dubai squads

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Hamdan Tahir, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Laqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Jiju Janardhanan, Fayaz Dongaroan

Dubai Pulse Secure: Fahad Nawaz, Punya mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith

Emirates D10 live: Fujairah vs Dubai live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the Fujairah vs Dubai live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. The encounter will begin at 8:45 PM IST. For the Fujairah vs Dubai live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Emirates D10 live: Fujairah vs Dubai pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Sharjah will be favourable for the batters. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat on the surface, and batsmen from each team will be licking their lips looking at the strip. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards. Considering the conditions and the past results, the captain winning the toss could be keen to chase at the venue.

As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts clear skies during the evening. The conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T10. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: UAE Cricket Official Instagram