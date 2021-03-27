Emirates D10 League 2021 Fujairah Vs Emirates Blues Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Emirates Blues in the 11th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 27, 2021. Here are the Fujairah vs Emirates Blues live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Emirates Blues preview

The runners-up of the Emirates D20 League 2020, the Fujairah Pacific Ventures side has had an ordinary start to their Emirates D10 League campaign. The team lost its first group stage game to Sharjah by 9 runs but came back strong with a 26-run win over Dubai in their second game. Having won their last game against Abu Dhabi by a whopping nine-wicket margin and with 4.3 overs still remaining, Fujairah are now in 3rd place on the table with 4 points.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Blues — the defending champions this year — have had a perfect run at the Emirates D10 League so far. With three wins on the trot, including a 9 wicket win over Dubai, a 10 wicket win over Ajman and a massive 88 run victory over Abu Dhabi, the Blues are looking on track to defend their title. They are in first place on the table with 6 points and will hope to keep their win streak going.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Emirates Blues squads

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Rahul Bhatia, CP Rizwan, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Muhammed Ismail, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Omid Rahman, Nikhil Srinivasan, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Fujairah vs Emirates Blues live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Fujairah vs Emirates Blues live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Fujairah vs Emirates Blues live scores and updates can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Emirates Blues pitch report and weather forecast

While this has historically been considered a batting pitch, the last few games at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been fairly balanced for batsmen and bowlers. The average score so far in the tournament has been around 110 with 14 wickets falling per match. Of the nine games so far, five have been won batting first while four have been won chasing. Accuweather predicts no rain in Sharjah on Saturday. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with humidity at around 46% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Twitter