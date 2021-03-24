Emirates D10 League 2021 Fujairah Vs Sharjah Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Fujairah will take on Sharjah in the 2nd group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah International Cricket Ground, Sharjah, UAE on March 24, 2021. Here are the Fujairah vs Sharjah live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Sharjah preview

After successfully hosting the first edition of the Emirates D10 League in July/August of 2020, the Emirates Cricket Board will be putting on the second edition of the tournament beginning on March 24, 2021. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, meaning that each of the six participating teams will go up against each other twice before the playoffs. After 30 group stage games, the top four teams on the table will qualify for the playoffs, which include two semi-finals.

This will be followed by the final, which will be played on April 5. The six participating teams for this edition of the tournament are Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and the defending champions, the Emirates Blues. Fujairah ended last season as the runner ups after defeating Sharjah in the playoffs but went down to the Blues in the final.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Sharjah squads

Fujairah: Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Fayaz Dongaroan, Jiju Janardhanan, Sanchit Sharma, Hamdan Tahir

Sharjah: Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vritya Aravind

Emirates D10 League 2021 live in India: Fujairah vs Sharjah live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Fujairah vs Sharjah live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans who wish to follow the Fujairah vs Sharjah live scores can do so on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Sharjah pitch report and weather forecast

The small dimensions of the Sharjah Cricket Ground and the batting-friendly pitch have made it a favourite of batters over the years. These very conditions, however, make this surface a tough one for bowlers. The fast bowlers should get some movement and bounce in the earlier overs of the match but will have a tough time in the later stages. Accuweather predicts a warm and humid evening in Sharjah for this game. No rain has been forecast for the game. The temperature will be 30°C, with humidity at 52% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Ahmed Raza Twitter