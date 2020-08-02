Emirates D10 League AAD Vs FPV Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Ajman Alubond (AAD) will square off against Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) in a league match in the Emirates D10 Tournament on Sunday, August 2. The AAD vs FPV live match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the AAD vs FPV live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

AAD vs FPV live streaming: AAD vs FPV weather and pitch report

There is little chance of rain during the match and the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on a change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and AAD vs FPV live streaming

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the AAD vs FPV live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the AAD vs FPV live match. The Emirates D10 AAD vs FPV live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. For UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's Twitter page. The AAD vs FPV live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs FPV squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs FPV squad details: AAD

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs FPV squad details: FPV

Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Emirates D10 live in India: Probable AAD vs FPV playing XI

Emirates D10 live in India: AAD vs FPV playing XI: AAD

S Sandeep, A Shakoor, A Kumar, A Khan, S Singh, S Manshad, H Arshad, A Hamza, S Asadullah, N Aziz and O Farooq

Emirates D10 live in India: Likely AAD vs FPV playing XI: FPV

H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, H Khalid and S Piya

