Emirates D10 League DPS Vs AAD Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) will square off against Ajman Alubond (AAD) in a league match in the Emirates D10 Tournament on Thursday, August 6. The match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the UAE T10 league live streaming details, how to watch Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

DPS vs AAD live streaming: DPS vs AAD weather and pitch report

There is no chance of rain during the SBK vs TAD Emirates D10 match and the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on a change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and UAE T10 League live streaming

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the UAE T10 League live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The Emirates D10 DPS vs AAD live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. For UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's Twitter page. The UAE T10 League live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

DPS vs AAD live streaming: DPS vs AAD full squad details

DPS vs AAD live streaming: DPS vs AAD full squad details: DPS squad

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

DPS vs AAD live streaming: DPS vs AAD full squad details: AAD squad

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

DPS vs AAD live streaming: DPS vs AAD probable playing XI

DPS vs AAD live streaming: DPS vs AAD probable playing XI: DPS

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Tariq, R Gull, F Amin, U Munir, S Ali, I Haider, M Rashid and U Hafeez

DPS vs AAD live streaming: DPS vs AAD probable playing XI: AAD

A Shakoor, S Singh, S Sandeep, S Tariq, S Manshad, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, N Aziz and M Azhar

(COVER IMAGE: FANCODE)