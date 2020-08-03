Emirates D10 League AAD Vs ECB Streaming, Prediction, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Ajman Alubond will go up against ECB Blue in the upcoming match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Monday, August 3. The match will be played at ICC Academy and will commence at 9:30 PM IST. Ajman Alubond are second-last in the points table with 2 points to their name. They managed to win only one game out of the 7 played in the season so far (Losses 6). They lost their last match against Sharjah Bukhtair XI by 45 runs. As for ECB Blues, they are second in the table with 10 points.

ECB Blues have emerged victorious in 5 out of the 7 matches played in the season (Losses 2). They lost their last league match against Sharjah Bukhatir XI. The AAD vs ECB live match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the AAD vs ECB live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals Top Reason For Some Fans Picking Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar

AAD vs ECB live streaming: AAD vs ECB weather and pitch report

As per weather reports, rains will be staying away from the AAD vs ECB live match while the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on a change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss should be batting first.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and AAD vs ECB live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the AAD vs ECB live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the AAD vs ECB live match. The Emirates D10 AAD vs ECB live streaming will begin at 9:30 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page. The AAD vs ECB live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs ECB squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: Ajman Alubond (AAD) squad

Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi

Also Read | R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB Blues (ECB) squad

Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah

Emirates D10 live in India: Likely AAD vs ECB playing XIs

Ajman Alubond : Abdul Shakoor (WK), Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Saqib Manshad, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad

: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Saqib Manshad, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad ECB Blues: Vritiya Aravind (WK), Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Sultan Ahmad, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Ayaz, Ali Naseer

(Cover image source: ICC.com)