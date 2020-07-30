Emirates D10 League AAD Vs TAD Live Streaming, Prediction, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report

Ajman Alubond (AAD) will square off against Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) in the league match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Thursday, July 30. The AAD vs TAD live streaming will take place from the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the AAD vs TAD live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

Also Read: AAD Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Live Game Info

AAD vs TAD live streaming: AAD vs TAD weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, rains will be staying away from the AAD vs TAD live match while the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss should be batting first.

Also Read: ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 1st ODI Game Info

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and AAD vs TAD live streaming details

Coming to Emirates D10 live in India the match will not be available to viewers on TV but fans can still enjoy the AAD vs TAD live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the AAD vs TAD live match. The Emirates D10 AAD vs TAD live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Also Read: England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs TAD squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs TAD squad details: AAD

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Co. Unlikely To Have India Training Camp Before IPL 2020: Report

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD vs TAD squad details: TAD

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan

Emirates D10 live in India: AAD vs TAD probable playing XIs

Emirates D10 live in India: AAD vs TAD probable playing XIs: AAD

S Sandeep, A Shakoor, A Kumar, A Khan, S Singh, S Manshad, H Arshad, A Hamza, S Asadullah, N Aziz and O Farooq

Emirates D10 live in India: AAD vs TAD probable playing XIs: TAD

Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM)