Emirates D10 League DPS Vs FPV Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Dubai Pulse Secure will go up against Fujairah Pacific in the upcoming match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Monday, August 3. The match will be played at Dubai Cricket Stadium and will commence at 11:30 PM IST. FPV are 3rd in the points table with 8 points to their name having won four out of the six games played in the season (Losses 2). FPV won in their last league outing against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD). As for Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS), they are fourth in the points table with 4 points to their name. DPS have managed to win 2 games out of the 5 played in the season so far (Losses 3). DPS won their last league match against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) by 10 wickets.

The DPS vs FPV live match will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Here are the DPS vs FPV live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals Top Reason For Some Fans Picking Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar

DPS vs FPV live streaming: DPS vs FPV weather and pitch report

As per weather reports, there are no signs of rains in the DPS vs FPV live match while the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on a change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss should be batting first.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and DPS vs FPV live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the DPS vs FPV live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the DPS vs FPV live match. The Emirates D10 DPS vs FPV live streaming will begin at 11:30 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page. The DPS vs FPV live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

UAE T10 League live streaming: DPS vs FPV squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) squad

Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Aagam Shah, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammad -Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul -Rehman, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider

Also Read | R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket

UAE T10 League live streaming: Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) squad

Hamdan Tahir, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid

Emirates D10 live in India: Likely DPS vs FPV playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure : Adnaan Khan (WK), Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi

: Adnaan Khan (WK), Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Hamdan Tahir (WK), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani

(Cover image source: ICC.com)