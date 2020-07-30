Emirates D10 League ECB Vs SBK Live Streaming, Prediction, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report

ECB Blues (ECB) will square off against Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) in the league match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Thursday, July 30. The ECB vs SBK live match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the ECB vs SBK live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

Also Read: ECB Vs SBK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

ECB vs SBK live streaming: ECB vs SBK weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, rains will be staying away from the ECB vs SBK live match while the pitch at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground has an equal amount of help for both the batsmen and the bowlers. Expect the match to be an exciting contest and team winning the toss be looking to bat first.

Also Read: Emirates D10 League AAD Vs TAD Live Streaming, Prediction, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and ECB vs SBK live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the ECB vs SBK live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ECB vs SBK live match. The Emirates D10 ECB vs SBK live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

Also Read: AAD Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Live Game Info

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB vs SBK squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB vs SBK squad details: ECB

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Also Read: England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB vs SBK squad details: SBK

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Emirates D10 live in India: ECB vs SBK probable playing XIs

Emirates D10 live in India: ECB vs SBK probable playing XIs: ECB

Rohan Mustafa, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Matiullah, Mohammad Boota, Arsalan Javed, Junaid Siddique.

Emirates D10 live in India: ECB vs SBK probable playing XIs: SBK

F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM)