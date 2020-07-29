Emirates D10 League ECB Vs TAD Live Streaming, Prediction, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report

ECB Blues (ECB) will square off against Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) in the league match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Wednesday, July 29. The ECB vs TAD live match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the ECB vs TAD live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

ECB vs TAD live streaming: ECB vs TAD weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, rains will be staying away from the ECB vs TAB live match while the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss should be batting first.

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and ECB vs TAD live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the ECB vs TAD live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ECB vs TAD live match. The Emirates D10 ECB vs TAD live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page. The ECB vs TAB live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB vs TAD squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB vs TAD squad details: ECB

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB vs TAD squad details: TAD

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

Vritya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri and Kashif Daud will be the players to watch out for.

Emirates D10 live in India: Likely ECB vs TAD playing XIs

Emirates D10 live in India: ECB vs TAD playing XI: ECB

Rohan Mustafa, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Matiullah, Mohammad Boota, Arsalan Javed, Junaid Siddique.

Emirates D10 live in India: ECB vs TAD playing XI: TAD

Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)