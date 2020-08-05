Emirates D10 League FPV Vs ECB Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Fujairah Pacific Venture will be up against ECB Blues in the upcoming clash of Emirates D10 Tournament at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. FPV are third on the points table with 10 points to their name. They have managed to win 5 games out of the 9 played in the tournament so far (Losses 4). They won their last clash against Dubai Pulse Secure by 22 runs.

As for ECB Blues, they are 2nd on the table with 14 points. They have managed to win 7 matches in the season (Losses 2). They won by 8 wickets in their last league match against Ajman Alubond.

Here are the FPV vs ECB live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores for the FPV vs ECB live match

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals Top Reason For Some Fans Picking Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar

FPV vs ECB live streaming: FPV vs ECB weather and pitch report

As per weather reports, there are no signs of rains in the FPV vs ECB live match while the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on a change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss should be batting first.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and FPV vs ECB live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the FPV vs ECB live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the FPV vs ECB live match. The Emirates D10 FPV vs ECB live streaming will begin at 9:30 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page. The FPV vs ECB live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

UAE T10 League live streaming: FPV vs ECB squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: Fujairah Pacific Venture (FPV) squad

Hamdan Tahir, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid

Also Read | R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB Blues (ECB) squad

Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah

Emirates D10 live in India: Likely FPV vs ECB playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Venture : Hamdan Tahir (WK), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani

: Hamdan Tahir (WK), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani ECB Blues: Vritiya Aravind (WK), Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Sultan Ahmad, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Ayaz, Ali Naseer

(Cover image source: ICC.com)