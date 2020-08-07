Emirates D10 League SBK Vs FPV Live Streaming And Full Preview For Playoffs Match

Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will square off against Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) in second play-off match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Friday, August 7. The SBK vs FPV live match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the SBK vs FPV live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

SBK vs FPV live streaming: SBK vs FPV Emirates D10 playoffs preview

SBK's brilliant run in the tournament was brought to an end by ECB Blues as they lost by six wickets in the first play-off match, however, after finishing first in the league stage, SBK will be enjoying this second opportunity to make the final. On the other hand, Fujairah Pacific Ventures defeated Dubai Pulse Secure by six wickets in the previous match to keep their chances alive for the final.

SBK vs FPV live streaming: SBK vs FPV weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, rains will be staying away from the SBK vs FPV live match while the pitch at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground has an equal amount of help for both the batsmen and the bowlers. Expect the match to be an exciting contest and team winning the toss be looking to bat first.

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and SBK vs FPV live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the SBK vs FPV live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the SBK vs FPV live match. The Emirates D10 SBK vs FPV live streaming will begin at 6 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page. The UAE T10 League live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

SBK vs FPV live streaming: Team squads ahead of the UAE T10 live streaming of the playoffs

SBK vs FPV live streaming: SBK squad for the Emirates D10 live in India game

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

SBK vs FPV live streaming: SBK vs FPV full squad details: FPV squad

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL/ TWITTER)