Emirates D10 League SBK Vs DPS Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will square off against Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) in the league match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Monday, August 3. The SBK vs DPS live match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the UAE T10 league live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

Also Read: MCC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

SBK vs DPS live streaming: SBK vs DPS weather and pitch report

There is little chance of rain during the match and the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on a change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Also Read: ECC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and UAE T10 League live streaming

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the UAE T10 League live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the SBK vs DPS live match. The Emirates D10 SBK vs DPS live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. For UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's Twitter page. The UAE T10 League live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Gets Ready For IPL 2020 Trip To UAE With Stunning, Younger Look On Social Media

SBK vs DPS live streaming: SBK vs DPS full squad details

SBK vs DPS live streaming: SBK vs DPS full squad details: SBK

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Accused Of 'brainwashing Youngsters' In Unusual Complaint Filed In Madras HC

SBK vs DPS live streaming: SBK vs DPS full squad details: DPS

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

SBK vs DPS live streaming: SBK vs DPS probable playing XI

SBK vs DPS live streaming: SBK vs DPS probable playing XI: SBK

F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, M Farooq, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

SBK vs DPS live streaming: SBK vs DPS probable playing XI: DPS

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Amin, M Rashid, F Tariq, I Sait, R Gull, F Sheikh, F Al Hashmi, U Munir and S Ali

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)