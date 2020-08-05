Emirates D10 League SBK Vs TAD Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will square off against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the league match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Wednesday, August 5. The SBK vs TAD live match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the UAE T10 league live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

SBK vs TAD live streaming: SBK vs TAD weather and pitch report

There is no chance of rain during the SBK vs TAD Emirates D10 match and the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on a change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and UAE T10 League live streaming

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the UAE T10 League live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the SBK vs DPS live match. The Emirates D10 SBK vs DPS live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. For UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's Twitter page. The UAE T10 League live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

SBK vs TAD live streaming: SBK vs TAD full squad details

SBK vs TAD live streaming: SBK vs TAD full squad details: SBK squad

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

SBK vs TAD live streaming: SBK vs TAD full squad details: TAD squad

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

SBK vs TAD live streaming: SBK vs TAD probable playing XI

SBK vs TAD live streaming: SBK probable Playing XI

K Shah, R Mani, U Ali, F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, S Ramesh, J Shamzu, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, N Shibu and H Bilal

SBK vs TAD live streaming: TAD probable Playing XI

K Smith, O Hassan Shah, A Abid, G Cremer, R Ali, A Lakra, G Farid, R Bhatia, D Khan Orakzai, V Vijayan and G Murtaza