Emirates D10 League Semi-Final Fujairah Vs Ajman Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Ajman Alubond in the 1st semi-final match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on April 5, 2021. Here are the Fujairah vs Ajman live streaming details, how to watch the Emirates D10 semi-final live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Ajman preview

The top team of the Emirates D10 League 2021, Fujairah Pacific Ventures, will go up against the No.4 side, Ajman Alubond in the first semi-final of the tournament. Fujairah will come into this match having won 8 of their 10 games so far and having ended the group stages as the No.1 side with 16 points. With two of their eights wins in the league stages coming over Ajman, Fujairah will be the favourites to win this match and book a place in the final.

Meanwhile, with five wins and five losses from ten games, Ajman Alubond have just managed to sneak into the top four and book themselves a chance to play against Fujairah in the semi-finals. Having lost both their group stage games to Fujairah - the first by 8 wickets and the second by 5 wickets - Ajman will be on the backfoot in this semi-final. The winner of this match will take on the winner of the Sharjah vs Emirates Blues semi-final in the final match on Monday, April 5.

Emirates D10 semi-final live in India: Fujairah vs Ajman live streaming details

The Emirates D10 League 2021 will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the Fujairah vs Ajman live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Fujairah vs Ajman live scores can be found on the UAE Cricket website and social media handles.

Emirates D10 League 2021: Fujairah vs Ajman pitch report and weather forecast

The small dimensions of the Sharjah Cricket Ground and the batting-friendly pitch have made it a favourite of batters over the years. These very conditions, however, make this surface a tough one for bowlers. The fast bowlers should get some movement and bounce in the earlier overs of the match but will have a tough time in the later stages.

The track has played out in a fairly balanced manner over the last few games, with an average score of 90-100 and with about 8-10 wickets falling each game. Accuweather predicts a warm and evening in Sharjah for this game. No rain has been forecast. The temperature will be 31°C, with humidity at 33% and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Ahmed Raza Twitter