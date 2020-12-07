Emirates D20 Ajman Vs Sharjah Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Ajman Alubond (AJM) will battle it out against Sharjah Bukhatir (SHA) in Match 5 of the Emirates D20 tournament on Monday, December 7. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the Ajman vs Sharjah live streaming info and how to watch AJM vs SHA live in India.

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

Ajman vs Sharjah live streaming: AJM vs SHA live and preview

After enthralling cricket fans with the successful execution of a T10 competition earlier this year, the Emirates Cricket Board has expanded their domestic schedule with the introduction of a 20-over tournament that will feature six teams. Both Ajman Alubond and Sharjah Bukhatir have embarked on their campaign on contrasting notes. Ajman were ruthless in their opening fixture and claimed a comprehensive win over Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik Takes Scorching, Juggling Catch In LPL 2020 Game; Watch Video

Quick-fire half-centuries from Abdul Shakoor and Rameez Shahzad helped the Ajman side post a strong total of 181. They followed it up with an equally dominant performance while bowling, as they bundled the Abu Dhabi side for 111. Sharjah Bukhatir faced a 10-run defeat in their clash against the Fujairah Pacific Ventures and will be keen to get off the mark on the points table.

Ajman vs Sharjah live streaming: Weather report

As predicted by AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for a cricket match. Clear skied are expected and rains are likely to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 57% with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | IND Vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer Uses Comical Manoj Bajpai Meme To Mock Michael Vaughan

Ajman vs Sharjah live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Dubai is a balanced one that is expected to offer assistance for both bowlers and batsmen. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface in the tournament so far. Apart from the first fixture, we have not witnessed high-scoring matches in the competition, and teams batting first have emerged victorious in all three matches. The captain winning the toss could also look to bat first because of the same.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head, Fans Demand Pacer's Inclusion In Test Team

AJM vs SHA live: D20 League live in India and Ajman vs Sharjah live scores

There is no official telecast in India for Emirates D20 League live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the Emirates D20 League live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. For Ajman vs Sharjah live scores, one can keep tabs on the UAE Cricket Twitter page.

ALSO READ | IND Vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer Uses Comical Manoj Bajpai Meme To Mock Michael Vaughan

Image source: UAE Cricket Official / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.