Emirates D20 ECB Blues Vs Dubai Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Emirates Cricket Board Blues (ECB) will lock horns with Dubai in Match 6 of the Emirates D20 tournament on Monday, December 7. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the ECB Blues vs Dubai live streaming info and how to watch Emirates D20 League live in India.

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

ECB Blues vs Dubai live streaming: ECB vs DUb live and preview

Emirates Cricket Board have had a flying start to their Emirates D20 campaign. The side claimed a comprehensive victory in their opening game against Abu Dhabi. Chundangapoyil Rizwan's crucial knock of 40 at the top of the order, helped the side to post a competitive total of 147. They decimated the opposition's batting line-up with their stellar bowling performances.

Aryan Lakra was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 5 wickets in the game, along with Waheed Ahmed, who picked up three to restrict Abu Dhabi to 106 after 20 overs. Dubai are yet to play a single encounter in the competition and are slated to feature in two matches on Monday. They will be keen to put up a strong show right from their first fixture, whereas Emirates Cricket Board would look to hold on to their position in the top half of the points table.

ECB Blues vs Dubai live streaming: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards, expect a partial cloud cover, however; the skies are likely to remain clear throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast is at 59% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

ECB Blues vs Dubai live streaming: Pitch report

The strip at Dubai has been more conducive to the bowlers. The opening contest of the season was a high-scoring encounter, but post that, bowlers have dominated the contest between bat and bowl. Teams batting first have had an advantage at the venue, and the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first.

ECB vs DUb live: Emirates D20 League live in India and ECB Blues vs Dubai live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the ECB Blues vs Dubai live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For ECB Blues vs Dubai live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

